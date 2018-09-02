CJP’s surprise hospital visit irks Zardari

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari took gist upon chief justice’s raid at a local hospital in Karachi on Saturday.

Replying to a question regarding Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s surprise visit to PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room, Zardari said, “What can we say in a country where the chief justice conducts raids. “

On concerns regarding Zardari’s reservations to chief justice’s tours regardless of alcohol that was found in the PPP leader’s hospital room, Zardari stated, “I just know that there are thousands of cases pending before the SC which should also be pursued.”

A day earlier, Zardari was speaking to reporters outside a local banking court in Karachi where he had come to submit bail bonds worth Rs.2 million following an interim bail he secured in a money laundering case Friday.

