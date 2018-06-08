CJP’s suo motu on taxes

Chief Justice of Pakistan took notice of 40 per cent tax on mobile cards recently. The SC issued notices to all the mobile telephone operators in the country and summoned the Attorney General over the issue. Apparently, the decision seems in favour of the people to control the price of mobile cards and no doubt this could increase the purchasing power of common people, increase the public consumption and raise the aggregate demand for investment that serves the high rate of GDP by controlling the inflation.

This looked attractive but not authentic economically. With tax reduction, mobile cards’ price will fall, the demand of mobile cards will increase and profit margin of mobile companies, GNP (Gross National Products) and remittances of their countries will increase instead of benefiting the GNP of Pakistan. However at low rates of calls, per hour and free night packages attract people to spend more time at mobiles instead utilizing time on productive activities. This approach is lessening their work efficiencies and brutally destroying the youth that is precious capital of Pakistan’s future. As our country is a labour intensive, decision could shrink the local and global demand of labour and human capital of Pakistan.

It could drop the productivity and can dip the remittances inflow with upturn of unemployment at high wages. All aspects should be examined by the authorities of Pakistan while taking such important decisions; instead declaration must be taken against the free odd timing packages, set more taxes on the sale of mobile sets to reduce easy accessibility of youth to the social media. Considerably the reduction in taxes on mobile cards will fall the revenue of Pakistan as Imran Khan, Chairman, PTI, has declared in his manifesto that his major source of revenue generation will be tax collection”, and decision of CJP is contradictory of Imran Khan’s upcoming agenda.

Samina Khan

Islamabad

