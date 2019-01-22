CJP’s right focus on judiciary

EVER since he assumed office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has been sending strong signals that he means business as far as improvement in the working of the judiciary is concerned. On Monday as well, he declared that the apex court would dispose of criminal appeals within three months. Expressing his resolve to bring the backlog of cases to zero ‘soon’, he added that the accused went scot-free due to fake witnesses and the courts are blamed in this regard.

It is not at all difficult to achieve the target of ‘zero’ but it all depends on the attitude of the judges whether or not they want to work hard and meet the deadline in collaboration with police and the legal community. It is, of course, unfair to blame only courts as in majority of cases police consume much time in investigation and submission of challans besides tactics used by lawyers to prolong cases for vested interests. However, if the judge is determined to expedite disposal of the case he can make the police to work and require lawyers to cooperate. Justice Khosa is known for achieving targets and one hopes he would be able to do so as for as pendency of cases in the apex court is concerned but as Chief Justice of Pakistan he is responsible for overall working and improvement of the judicial system of the country. As has been pointed out repeatedly he has not much time available to him for carrying out far reaching reforms but he can definitely lay the ground work. He has the intimate knowledge of the justice system, its weaknesses and how these can be overcome. Now Allah Almighty has afforded him an opportunity to translate his vision into reality with the cooperation and consultation of Chief Justices of the High Courts, brother judges and relevant institutions of the provincial and federal governments. His penchant to dispose of criminal appeals within three months is understandable but there is also need to provide prompt justice in civil cases as in many cases the aggrieved party does not get justice during lifetime.

Share on: WhatsApp