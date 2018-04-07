CJP’s remarks on elections should follow actions: Nawaz

NAB law is a black law made by a dictator

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former prime minister, has endorsed remarks of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar wherein he had stated that no delay would be allowed in the general elections.

Addressing the media alongside political allies from Balochistan outside the accountability court, he added that the chief justice should take suo motu notices of ‘anti-democratic’ moves such as the recent no-confidence motion against his party’s chief minister in Balochistan as well as the ‘horse-trading’ during the election of the Senate chairman. He reiterated his appreciation for the chief justice’s remarks, but said that actions should follow words.

“What the Supreme Court’s chief justice said was absolutely correct and we endorse those remarks. But he should ensure that there is a level-playing field for everyone.

There should be no injustice against anyone and the field should be open for everyone. It should not be that someone’s hands are tied while for others an open field is given to do what they want,” the former premier asserted.

He explained his comments by comparing his disqualification as prime minister and party president, and the ongoing corruption cases against him, to the “leniency” shown by the judiciary to his political rival Imran Khan. Talking about the upcoming polls, Nawaz said, “we will not let the elections be postponed at any cost, nor will the civil society [and other segments of society]”.

Nawaz Sharif said that being behind bars cannot stop him from leading his people. He said he does not want any such situation, but if it does occur, people will respond to his call even if he is sent to jail.

He demanded an open trial so that there is no confusion or equivocation regarding his case. He further said that the NAB ordinance was made to target politicians. “When I was in Attock Jail, NAB was formed,” he informed.

He supported the democratic process and said that he does not want any mishap in the country.