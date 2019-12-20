CJP’s principles ignored in Musharraf verdict: AAG

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The principles established by Chief Justice Khosa were set aside in the special court’s verdict against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, said Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman, on Friday.

The additional attorney general was speaking at the full court reference. He said that the verdict was discriminatory and “an expression of vengeance”.

A special court, on Tuesday, handed the former military dictator the death sentence for abrogating the constitution.