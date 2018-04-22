CJP’s orders: Islamabad police withdraw security from individuals

Zubair Qureshi

In line with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar’s orders, police chief in Islamabad has withdrawn police security from various individuals in the federal capital.

More than 240 police officials who were performing security duty have been withdrawn from the security of political, diplomatic, media and persons from other fields.

According to details, IGP Sultan Azam Temuri had issued directions in line with the CJP’s orders to the SSP Islamabad Police to submit a detailed report after recalling police personnel who were appointed as security guards to various individuals of high profile, 246 to be exact.

On Saturday, the report was submitted to the IGP office according to which 50 policemen were withdrawn from security of political personalities, 86 police constables from individuals belonging to judiciary including civil judges, 33 from former Inspectors General of Police and retired senior police officers, 21 from officials of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and three from foreigners.

Others persons whose security has been withdrawn belong to media, bureaucracy, civilians and civil society.