CJP’s another important initiative

ON the initiative of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, a one-day National Conference on Alarming Population Growth in Pakistan was held at the Supreme Court building in which experts both from home and abroad participated and gave valuable suggestions to check the population growth. Prime Minister Imran Khan who was the chief guest at the concluding session credited the CJP for taking important initiatives especially relating to construction of dams and the population growth. In his address, the CJP termed the issue a menace and stressed for taking steps to curb it.

In fact it is the first time that such a national level conference was held on such an important subject which was ignored in the past by successive governments and it is also a matter of satisfaction that the current political leadership is cognizant of the issue and that is why we saw that not only the Prime Minister but also the four Chief Ministers were present on the occasion. Indeed both the federal and provincial governments will have to work hand in hand to implement family planning programs. Indeed the country’s population is growing at a much rapid pace than any other country in the region as well as the Muslim world. And according to experts if the current trend persists, the country’s population will double in the next thirty years. As the resources are limited and rather shrinking, such a population explosion will multiply our economic problems as no government then will be able to construct necessary infrastructure including housing, health and education for such a huge population. Therefore it is important for the government to launch a comprehensive campaign that creates awareness amongst the people about the benefits of family planning that is not only important for the health of mother and child but also for the country. Indeed, the role of both religious scholars and the media is of vital importance to raise such awareness amongst the people that they voluntarily start using contraceptives and ensure proper birth spacing. Whilst the models of some other countries such as Iran and Malaysia may also be followed, the recommendations given by the Task Force constituted by the Supreme Court are very relevant and needs to be implemented in letter and in spirit to achieve the desired results.

Share on: WhatsApp