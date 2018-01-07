CJP warns to wrap up OLMT if health, education not improved

Orders courts not to stay anti-encroachment actions; Bans closure of roads for VIPs; Prohibits medical colleges from charging more than Rs642000 as fee

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday warned the provincial government that he would close all projects, including Orange Line Metro Train, if health and education sectors were not improved.

The CJP resumed hearing on the suo motu case regarding the state of public hospitals in Punjab. A two-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, is hearing matters of public welfare at the apex court’s Lahore registry.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that access to healthcare is a citizen’s basic right. The Chief Justice informed the provincial Chief Secretary that in Services Hospital of Lahore, the instrument used to place stitches was not found available. “Providing healthcare is our responsibility,” the chief justice stated, directing authorities to submit a report on the presence of life-saving medicines in hospitals.

The purpose of taking notice is not to take action but improve the situation, the bench observed.

The court also called affidavits of medical superintendents of all public hospitals and also directed the government-run hospitals to submit their audit reports. “Instead of seeking publicity on TV, the government should improve the situation in hospitals,” the chief justice remarked.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar prohibited private medical colleges from charging more than Rs642,000 in fees and warned them of a complete shutdown if any discrepancies are found in their accounts.

“The poor man’s child also wants to become a doctor but can’t due to a lack of resources,” he added during a suo moto hearing on the matter of private fees’ exorbitant fees.

“You are charging Rs642,000 in fees — we have to look into that,” the chief justice told owners and chief executives of private medical colleges after they submitted their affidavits and account details on court orders.

“You will have to return the excess amount, if found any. If any medical college is found charging even a rupee more, then it will not bode well for them.”

The chief justice further said: “Now we will get to understand the science of medical colleges, and if a fault is found, then we will shut down all the private medical colleges and universities. No medical college will now be allowed to register.”

The court also warned of closing down all private clinics that government doctors operate after office hours if the situation does not improve. During the hearing, the Chief Justice observed that the Punjab government was spending millions of rupees on its publicity.

In its remarks, the court stated that free medicines aren’t being made available yet funds are being spent on publicity campaigns.

The bench then summoned in 10 days details of the funds the provincial government has spent on advertising campaigns. The court also ordered the government to submit in 15 days a policy on improving the conditions of state hospitals.

During the hearing, the court also heard the matter of the exorbitant fees of private medical colleges. The bench directed owners and CEOs of colleges, who were present at the hearing, to submit their affidavits, as was ordered at the last hearing. The court observed that it will not compromise on matters of health and education.

While hearing the matter of unsafe drinking water, the chief justice expressed displeasure when he was informed by officials of Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research that the water of the chief justice’s chambers was also found unsafe for drinking.

Coming down hard on the provincial Chief Secretary, the Chief Justice asked for information about where billions of rupees on water were being spent. “The work that the government had to do has been outsourced to private companies,” he remarked.

During the hearing, he observed that a number of questions can be posed to the Punjab chief minister, adding that if the chief minister of Sindh could be summoned then his counterpart in Punjab could also be summoned.

The court also heard the matter of unsafe milk. The Chief Justice remarked that old and young alike are forced to consume cancer-infested milk, adding that formalin, a food preservative, is present in all packaged milk. The court also banned across the country the use of injections to cows to increase their milk production capacity.

Justice Nisar also ordered companies producing tea whiteners to state on the packaging that their product is not a substitute for milk.

Hearing the matter of illegal wedding halls, the Lahore Development Authority’s director general appeared in the court and informed the bench that a survey of 186 wedding halls has been conducted.

The Chief Justice then ordered the lower courts across the country to abstain from issuing stay orders favouring illegal wedding halls.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice also took notice of road closures in the city. He asked the Chief Secretary why roads were closed for VIP movement, adding that blocking of roads is against basic human rights.

Hearing the separate matter of a private hospital established in a residential area, the court questioned the Lahore Development Authority director general about the matter.

The LDA chief submitted documents to the court and stated that whenever LDA takes action against commercial establishments in residential areas, the courts issue stay orders. The chief justice then observed that no court will issue stay orders gainst anti-encroachment operations.

He asked the provincial chief secretary if he was aware of the lakes and rivers where sewerage water from major urban cities was being dumped.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday banned young doctors in Lahore from holding any more strikes. During a hearing of the suo motu notice on the state of government medical facilities in Lahore, he asked the health secretary to explain why hospitals had failed to provide citizens proper health facilities.

Answering the chief justice’s question, the health secretary said that young doctors’ continuous strikes were the biggest hurdle in the provision of proper medical facilities to patients.

“If young doctors have any complaints, they should approach the court for their solutions,” said Justice Nisar.