CJP warns against depleting water resources of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan can be faced with water scarcity in the future as resources of the country are depleting at an alarming rate, said Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar during a two-day international symposium on water crisis on Friday.

While addressing the event at Supreme Court, the chief justice said judiciary is playing its role to save the country’s resources.

The top court has taken notices over issues that cause water resources of the country to deplete, including the ones against deforestation and companies that exhaust whatever is available.

Talking about global warming, Justice Nisar said glaciers are melting at a rapid pace.

All of these factors call for citizens to take measures to save water, he added.

The chief justice said efforts are being made on an emergency basis for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam. “This is the reason why a fund was created since we lack the resources for construction of big dams.”

No steps were taken in the past on water resources, but now everyone has to play their part to save the country from drought and famine.

The symposium titled ‘Creating a Water-Secure Pakistan’ was inaugurated by President Dr Arif Alvi.

It has been organised by the Law and Justice Commission on the direction of Justice Nisar to highlight issues relating to water shortage in the country and devise immediate remedial measures.

Jurists and experts in water resource management and researchers from different countries will also present their research papers in the symposium.

Themes pertaining to legal aspects of the Indus Basin, construction and financing of dams and reservoirs and management of water resources will be discussed.

