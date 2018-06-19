CJP wants to carry out social work after retirement

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar visited Fountain House in Lahore; to exchange Eid greetings with the psychiatric patients admitted there. During the visit, he distributed Eid gifts among the patients and inquired about the facilities available for the patients.

Earlier, Fountain House Management Committee Chairman Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib and others welcomed the chief justice on his arrival. A girl presented a bouquet to the chief justice and wished him Eid mubarik.

Advocate General Punjab Asma Hamid, Dean Pakistan Law College Humayun Ahsan were also present on the occasion. Mian Saqib Nisar in his remarks lauded the services available in the Fountain House.