CJP vows to ensure elections are held on July 25

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday vowed to ensure that there is no delay in the upcoming general elections.

“General elections will be held on July 25 and we will not allow any delay no matter what,” Justice Nisar said during a hearing in the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry on a petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct for the upcoming general elections.

The petitioner stated that ECP’s code of conduct issued for 2018 general elections is against “agreed upon rules and regulations”.

“The court should declare the code of conduct null and void,” the petition stated.

Issuing a notice on the matter, the court summoned a reply from the chief election commissioner to be submitted by June 4.

The ECP on Thursday released codes of conduct for election observers, polling staff and security officials who will be deployed during the upcoming general elections scheduled for July 25.