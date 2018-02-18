CJP vows protection and provision of fundamental rights

Staff Reporter

Hitting out at criticism levelled at him for frequently taking suo motu notices, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said he will fight for protection and provision of fundamental rights of people.

He made these remarks while hearing a case pertaining to a footpath-school in Clifton at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

The chief justice observed that the children of those who were required to do something for welfare of the country were studying abroad.

He said it was duty of the government to ensure provision of fundamental rights. The government is bound to provide healthcare, and educational facilities, he added.

CJP Nisar vowed to protect the fundamental rights of people. “To ensure implementation of fundamental rights in letter and spirit is my dream,” he said and added he didn’t know when this dream would come true.

He said he got the streets cleared in Punjab, which were closed in the name of security. Blocking streets is violation of the fundamental right of citizens, he explained. “I am fighter. I will surely fight,” the CJP declared and clarified that he was not fond of taking suo motu notices.

He said he kept quiet for a year, but when he saw there was no one to care about the suffering of people, then he began to take notices.

The chief justice asked senior lawyers to file petitions raising issues related to violation of fundamental rights.