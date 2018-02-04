CJP vows not to let democracy derail

Rejects accusations judiciary acting as ‘part of a plan’; We have to hold many kingpins accountable

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar promised to not let democracy get derailed in Pakistan. “I am making a pledge and promise to you from this forum that Insh’Allah we will never let democracy be derailed in Pakistan.” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said this while addressing the National Judicial Policy making Committee (NJPC) meeting here on Saturday.

“The day that will happen, I will not be here that’s my promise,” he remarked. The CJP further remarked that the judiciary and the courts pose no threat to democracy.

“There is some kind of rhetoric and impression being given that there is a threat to democracy or we have become part of it. We are not part of it. We will never be part of it. We have buried the ‘doctrine of necessity’ in the Sindh High Court Bar Association case and there cannot be a better judgement in the history of Pakistan,” the top judge added.

The remarks come a day after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the courts have validated martial laws in the country on the basis of the ‘doctrine of necessity’. Moreover, the top judge urged the community of judges to join his campaign of dispensing justice. “I bow my head to you to become part of my campaign and start delivering justice. We have to enforce the fundamental rights of the people. This is our responsibility,” he urged.

“Constitution is the supreme document of any country,” he remarked, adding that parliament has the authority to make laws. “Our job is to uphold the sanctity of the law.”

Integrity, honesty, uprightness are the virtues of a good judge, stressed CJP Saqib Nisar, adding that the judges should not worry about getting more benefits. “We are one of highest paid government servants… so let us deliver.”

He urged the judiciary to continue working with passion and intelligence. The CJP pointed out that the hurdles being faced by the lawyers are not “insurmountable”.

“I have seen many passionate judges, who worked in unfavourable conditions. This [court proceedings] should not be considered as work. The Chief Justice of Canada resigned and said this work was his passion but now it seems like a job. I don’t want a job,” said the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

“We have to work hard for country’s progress and improvement,” he stressed.

The CJP reiterated that the judiciary is working independently. “Forget about those people who think that there is planning here. Your judiciary is not only independent outward but inward as well.

Every single judge of mine is independent. In-house there is no pressure on anyone. This is the culture we have developed,” he added. The laws should be updated with time, he remarked, adding that rather than waiting for what law will come next we have to dispense justice as per country’s law and Constitution.

“We have to hold many kingpins accountable,” he said. The top judge also remarked that judiciary is an important pillar of the state. “We are part of judiciary and judiciary is an important organ of the state. There will be an imbalance if this organ does not work,” he said, adding “Trichotomy of power is the spirit of democracy.”

Reminiscing the olden times, the CJP said that the lawyers used to follow certain decorum to not affect the judge’s attention in court. “The lawyers made no noise in the courtroom; they used to bow before the bench and pulled their chairs quietly.”

Over the issues pertaining to the staff and administration control of judiciary, the CJP remarked: “Your staff should be under your administrative control. But, your control should not be under the federal government but your chief justices. We will work out a plan for this as per country’s law.”

The meeting, which is being held in Supreme Court, seeks to overview the performance of the judiciary in the country.

The committee last met on January 13 in the apex court’s Karachi registry and will continue in today’s meeting its deliberations on measures being taken to check delays in court cases besides getting rid of the huge backlog.

The chief justice, in his addresses to gatherings as well as in meetings, has vowed to introduce reforms in the sector to ensure speedy justice.

Addressing media on January 13, Justice Nisar had said the judiciary needs a major overhaul to ensure provision of inexpensive and speedy justice to the people.

“We [the judiciary] are being accused of accepting some cases, of being a part of an anti-democracy campaign, but the judges must not come under any pressure,” he said. “The judiciary is not part of any ‘planning’ and we will not let anyone suffer from injustice,” he added.

Conceding that the judiciary had “made some mistakes in the past”, the chief justice said that in order to move forward, the institution will have to hold itself accountable as well.

While stressing the importance of dispensing justice that “satisfies the public,” Justice Nisar urged the judges to regard their legal profession with passion instead of considering it a mere job.

“It is true that you should have a good home and peace of mind,” he began. “A Supreme Court friend of mine, whose name I will not take, told me that he stopped fighting his buddhi [wife] the day he became a judge.”

“So you need to get rid of stress, and that should not be hard as I am sure most of your wives are nice, because under stress, you will not be able to pass good judgements,” he advised.

Defending the multiple cases that have been registered in the Supreme Court since he started taking suo motu notices, Justice Nisar said that he had never tried to exceed his authority. The only reason behind taking a suo motu notice of certain issues, he explained, was to ensure that the basic rights of the citizens are protected. He then appealed to the judges to never let any emotion influence their verdicts.

There is no difference between a judge of a lower court and the chief justice, he said. Judges can only be distinguished from their peers by the “level of attention” they pay to details of the cases they hear, before passing verdicts, the CJP declared.

The CJP admitted that the judiciary was facing numerous challenges but urged everyone in the legal profession to do the best they can in the given circumstances.

Referring to a meeting he had with China’s chief justice, Justice Nisar said that the secret behind China’s rapid progress is that the citizens worked for their nation. He encouraged the judges to work towards building a better future for the coming generations. “No one can stop a nation that has good leaders and a strong justice system from progressing.”

The CJP lauded the tribunal court judges, saying that he values and respects them just as much as those in the “mainstream”. “Tribunal judges should not consider themselves ignored,” he said.

Justice Nisar addressed a room full of judges of all courts where he informed them of their fundamental duties, and requested them to keep aside personal achievements for a year and only work towards bringing justice.

Justice Nisar said that a judge of the high court draws a monthly salary of Rs. 0.9 million and Rs. 40,000 daily while the salary of a supreme court judge is even higher. He advised the judges to work enough to prove their earning.

“Fundamental rights of the people cannot and should not be compromised, it is our duty as judges and lawyers to ensure that justice is being delivered,” he said.

Commenting on the nature of the job, he informed accountability and anti-terrorism court judges that “there will be people who threaten the system and might claim that they will make your children’s lives difficult, but you have to bring these people to accountability,” the CJP said in a hidden jibe to Pakistan Muslim League-N Senator Nehal Hashmi’s ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches.

“Perpetrators of white collar crime, and people who threaten us need to be brought to accountability,” he futher added.

All judges need to follow Article 4 of the constitution, the CJP stressed. Article 4 states, “Right of individuals to be dealt with in accordance with law etc”.

“There should be punishment for judges who don’t comply by Article 4 of constitution,” he added. Commenting on the current inflow of cases, the CJP said, “cases have come to me whose judgments haven’t been passed in years, these cases come to me, and when I act severely, the cases go in retrials. The lawyers want to argue more and keep the cases going. I urge you to not do this. Please rule in favour of justice no matter what.” The CJP urged all lawyers present to take an oath and promise that when they exit this meeting, their prime agenda will be to deliver justice under the command of the law and obey it unconditionally.