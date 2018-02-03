CJP vows not to let democracy derail in Pakistan; rejects accusations judiciary acting as ‘part of a plan’

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar promised on Saturday to not let democracy get derailed in Pakistan.

The CJP Saqib Nisar, while addressing the National Judicial Policymaking Committee (NJPC) meeting, remarked: “Let’s promise to never let democracy get derailed”.

Mian Saqib Nisar declared Parliament as supreme institution and said that state will lose balance if judiciary doesn‘t perform.

The chief justice asked whether we are loyal to our motherland and serving it rightly. He said that he is not arrogant but is proud of being Pakistani. He said that a high-level meeting will be conducted to discuss China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Apparently in response to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s recent accusations of judicial complicity in past coups, the Chief Justice vowed to “protect” democracy while reiterating that the Doctrine of Necessity had been “buried”.

“I will not be staying on this post if democracy is ever derailed in the country,” he declared.

“We [the judiciary] are being accused of accepting some cases, of being a part of an anti-democracy campaign, but the judges must not come under any pressure,” he said.

“The judiciary is not part of any ‘planning’ and we will not let anyone suffer from injustice,” he added.

Conceding that the judiciary had “made some mistakes in the past”, the chief justice said that in order to move forward, the institution will have to hold itself accountable as well.

While stressing the importance of dispensing justice that “satisfies the public”. Justice Nisar urged the judges to regard their legal profession with passion instead of considering it a mere job.

He urged the community of judges to join his campaign of dispensing justice. “I bow my head to you to become part of my campaign and start delivering justice. We have to enforce the fundamental rights of the people. This is our responsibility,” he urged.

“Constitution is the supreme document of any country,” he remarked, adding that parliament has the authority to make laws. “Our job is to uphold the sanctity of the law.”

Integrity, honesty, uprightness are the virtues of a good judge, stressed CJP Saqib Nisar, adding that the judges should not worry about getting more benefits. “We are one of highest paid government servants, so let us deliver.”

He urged the judiciary to continue working with passion and intelligence. The CJP pointed out that the hurdles being faced by the lawyers are not “insurmountable”.

“I have seen many passionate judges, who worked in unfavourable conditions.

“We have to work hard for country’s progress and improvement,” he stressed.

The top judge also remarked that judiciary is the most important pillar of the state. “Trichotomy of power is the spirit of democracy,” he said.

The CJP reiterated that the judiciary is working independently. “Your judiciary is not only independent outward but inward as well. All my judges are independent. This is the culture that we have developed.”

The laws should be updated with time, he remarked, adding that rather than waiting for what law will come next we have to dispense justice as per country’s law and Constitution. “We have to hold many kingpins accountable,” he said.

Reminiscing the olden times, the CJP said that the lawyers used to follow certain decorum to not affect the judge’s attention in court. “The lawyers made no noise in the courtroom; they used to bow before the bench and pulled their chairs quietly.”

Defending the multiple cases that were registered in the Supreme Court (SC) after he took suo motu notices, Justice Nisar said that he had never tried to exceed his authority. The only reason behind taking a suo motu notice of certain issues, he explained, was to ensure that the basic rights of the citizens are protected. He then appealed to the judges to never let any emotion influence their verdicts.

Referring to a meeting he had with China’s chief justice, Justice Nisar said that the secret behind China’s rapid progress is that the citizens worked for their nation. He encouraged the judges to work towards building a better future for the coming generations.

“No one can stop a nation that has good leaders and a strong justice system from progressing.”

The CJP lauded the tribunal court judges, saying that he values and respects them just as much as those in the “mainstream”. “Tribunal judges should not consider themselves ignored,” he said.

Over the issues pertaining to the staff and administration control of judiciary, the CJP remarked: “Your staff should be under your administrative control. But, your control should not be under the federal government but your chief justices. We will work out a plan for this as per country’s law.”

Orignally published by INP