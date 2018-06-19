CJP visits Fountain House

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar visited Fountain House here on Saturday.

During the visit, he distributed Eid gifts among the patients and inquired about the facilities available for the patients.

Earlier, Fountain House Management Committee Chairman Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib and others welcomed the chief justice on his arrival.

A little girl presented a bouquet to the chief justice and wished him Eid Mubarik.

Advocate General Punjab Asma Hamid, Dean Pakistan Law College Humayun Ahsan were also present on the occasion.—APP

