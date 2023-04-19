CJP urges MPs to draft laws ‘in compliance with Constitution’

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has extended his prayers and good wishes for the Parliament to draft laws that “comply with the Constitution’s standards and lead the nation towards greater peace, prosperity, and progress.”

In a letter addressed to the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chief Justice Bandial offered his congratulations on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

He acknowledged the Constitution’s vital role in shaping the country’s future by setting social, political, and economic goals and making Parliament the highest repository of legislative power.

Chief Justice Bandial expressed his regret at not being able to attend the auspicious occasion held at the National Assembly hall on April 10 due to his judicial commitments at the court. However, he made it a point to convey his prayers and good wishes to the Parliament in drafting laws that align with the Constitution’s standards and pave the way for a more peaceful, prosperous, and progressive nation.