CJP to visit UK for dams fundraising

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will be visiting the United Kingdom from November 20 to 28 to raise funds for the construction of the dams in the country.

He will attend five fund-raising gatherings in London and Manchester.

He will leave Lahore on Nov 20 for London and will attend a fund-raising ceremony in Grey Inn Hall in London. On Nov 22, he will attend a fund-raising ceremony at Royal Nawab Building. On 23rd, he will attend a fund-raising ceremony in Manchester and return to London to attend a similar event organised by Dr. Tariq Mehmood.

The last ceremony will be hosted by Pakistan-born British boxer Amir Khan on Nov 26 in London. The CJP will then return to Pakistan on Nov 28.

Supreme Court lawyer Zafar Iqbal Lalanori will accompany the CJP during the fund-raising campaign in Britain. The CJP would bear all the expenses of the visit from his own pocket.—INP

