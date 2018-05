Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will leave for Russia on May 14, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will act as Acting CJP, in his absence.

Chief Justice of Pakistan will leave for Russia on May 14 to attend the International Chief Justice Conference CJP Justice Saqib Nisar will later leave for China to attend judicial conference.

The visit of the Chief Justice of Pakistan will be of 13 days.—INP