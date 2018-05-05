CJP to hear Asghar Khan case on Monday

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar will hear on May 7 review petitions against the 2012 Asghar Khan case judgment.

Former army chief General Mirza Aslam Beg and former Inter Services Intelligence DG Lt Gen Asad Durrani had filed appeals against the apex court’s decision on the later air chief’s petition.

Sending notices to the affected parties, the apex court approved the petitions for hearing and will take up the matter on Monday.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice will conduct the proceedings.

On October 19, 2012, the apex court had issued a 141-page verdict, ordering legal proceedings.