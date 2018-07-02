CJP to be remembered if….

THE era of Ayub Khan is still remembered by the people for many reasons but the foremost amongst is that he gave the country two mega water reservoirs – Tarbela and Mangla Dams. Since then one only saw controversies on water related projects but any effort was made to take the course of consensus building. This is the reason that today Pakistan is faced with chronic water shortage and there are predictions that the country will dry up by 2025 if the present conditions continue.

Nonetheless, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has given a hope to the nation to steer the country out of water crisis. Whilst the CJP has taken a number of suo motu notices regarding water shortage and non construction of dams and whilst hearing these, he very rightly reprimanded the relevant quarters especially the successive governments which failed to deliver on this front. To find solutions, he also got a detailed briefing from former WAPDA Chairman Shamsul Mulk and some other senior officials. And the CJP shared a good news with the nation on Saturday whilst hearing a case that consensus has been developed for immediate construction of two new dams. Though the CJP did not share further details about these projects as to where these will be built, yet he has done the work which our successive governments failed to do. The CJP is so alarmed on the water situation that apart from building consensus, he is also working to arrange finances for the mega projects. Hearing a case on Saturday regarding written off loans of Rs 54 billion, he said that the amount recovered from loan defaulters will be used for construction of dams. Indeed the way he is moving forward on the issue is appreciable, and if he manages to get work started on dams in his tenure, he will always be remembered in history and by the people of Pakistan as this effort amounts to securing and protecting the future of the country. The next government will also have to show seriousness towards this end and work strenuously for the implementation of water policy which envisages construction of water reservoirs as well as better management of this precious commodity.

