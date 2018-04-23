CJP thanked for taking interest in public issues

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf MNA, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon has said on Sunday that he is grateful to Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar for taking interest in public issues. The MNA was addressing a gathering in the city where he said that the CJP has been soothing the wounds of people, to address their grievances being faced by them constantly since long.

Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon said for having a clean Pakistan, a clean leader should be present. He further said that if the political parties give tickets to dishonest people then how the system will remain on the right track, adding that its necessary to award ticket to right and honest leaders so that they could built up people’s moral with befitting manners after taking success on their respective constituencies.

He said if the general elections also turned out to be like the general elections then it will be a futile exercise. The CJP has been taking suo motto notices of series of social and governance issues, ranging from rape and murder cases to alleged corruption and bad governance in public sectors was the best circumvention to decide the sufferings of people at large with the provision of instant relief at their door steps. Once responding to the statements of judiciary taking the functions of the executive away from it, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar had remarked that he doesn’t plan on interfering in the work of executive but is compelled to do so.