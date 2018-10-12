CJP tells judges to dispose of pending cases on priority

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday stressed upon judges to dispose of thousands of pending cases on priority basis, saying those securing these posts should be grateful to this country.

“We have earned this country with great sacrifices; not through some charity,” the top judge said while addressing a gathering in Lahore. “Only the fortunate are gifted with a blessing, known as freedom.”

The judiciary, Justice Nisar said, steps in when other authorities don’t do justice with their responsibilities. “We need to safeguard and protect the basic human rights.”

“I urge the judicial officers to work tirelessly to give the judiciary it’s rightful, dignified status,” he said, and added that the system needs to be modernised in line with the advancements of the present era.

“There’s no one superior or supreme before the law; cases must be decided purely on merit.”

On the missing persons issue, the top judge said that he had tasked heads of the top intelligence agencies to determine the whereabouts of these people.

