CJP takes suo motu of visually-impaired advocate’s appeal

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu of an appeal filed by visually-impaired advocate Yousuf Saleem, advising the Lahore High Court (LHC) to reconsider him for the post of civil judge.

The advocate filed a petition challenging the high court selection committee’s decision to turn him down for the post of a civil judge despite successfully clearing competitive examination.

Taking notice of the appeal, Justice Nisar directed the selection committee to conduct a fresh interview with the candidate.

The 25-year-old topped his law examination and received a gold medal from the University of Punjab.

