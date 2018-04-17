CJP takes suo motu notice of LHC ban on Nawaz’s anti-judiciary speeches

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision banning the transmission of anti-judiciary speeches by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and other leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

A three-member bench will hear the case later today, for which a notice has been sent to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) while the record of the LHC order has also been sought.

While taking notice, the court observed that the LHC decision was misinterpreted on media as the written order was not perused by anyone.

The court also directed the attorney general to find out when Nawaz and Maryam are available so they or their counsels can appear in court for the hearing.

A day earlier, LHC gave the decision on over two dozen petitions filed against ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches by Nawaz, Maryam, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other party leaders.

The court ordered PEMRA to decide on the petitions in 15 days and until that time refrain from airing any contemptuous remarks by the respondents.

Orignally published by INP