CJP takes suo motu notice of Lahore College for Women University VC’s posting

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice on the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Lahore College for Women University.

The chief justice has summoned Punjab Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani to the Lahore registry today.

The suo motu notice has been taken on reports that LCWU VC Dr Uzma Quraishi was appointed without merit.

On Saturday, a two-member bench of the apex court, while hearing a suo motu case on illegal appointments of vice-chancellors, ordered the Punjab government to immediately appoint a new VC at Punjab University.

The court had earlier in the day ordered the suspension of University of Punjab VC Dr Zakaria Zakar.

The court also ordered that university’s senior-most professor should be appointed to serve as interim vice-chancellor.

Also during the court proceedings, the chief justice had questioned on whose authority the university agreed to give 80 kanals of land to the government.

Chief Justice Nisar also questioned why hasn’t a continuous vice-chancellor been appointed at the university in the last 2.5 years. “Please inform us who is responsible for this,” he remarked.

It has been proven that the government does not appoint a continuous vice-chancellor so that it could enforce its legal and illegal requests, he observed further.

Dr Zakar was appointed the temporary VC in January this year after Zaffar Mueen Nasar resigned citing “unavoidable circumstances”. It was reported that Nasar had resisted the government’s directions to transfer the land.

INPCJP takes suo motu notice of Lahore College for Women University VC’s posting

LAHORE, April 22 (INP): Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice on the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Lahore College for Women University.

The chief justice has summoned Punjab Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani to the Lahore registry today.

The suo motu notice has been taken on reports that LCWU VC Dr Uzma Quraishi was appointed without merit.

On Saturday, a two-member bench of the apex court, while hearing a suo motu case on illegal appointments of vice-chancellors, ordered the Punjab government to immediately appoint a new VC at Punjab University.

The court had earlier in the day ordered the suspension of University of Punjab VC Dr Zakaria Zakar.

The court also ordered that university’s senior-most professor should be appointed to serve as interim vice-chancellor.

Also during the court proceedings, the chief justice had questioned on whose authority the university agreed to give 80 kanals of land to the government.

Chief Justice Nisar also questioned why hasn’t a continuous vice-chancellor been appointed at the university in the last 2.5 years. “Please inform us who is responsible for this,” he remarked.

It has been proven that the government does not appoint a continuous vice-chancellor so that it could enforce its legal and illegal requests, he observed further.

Dr Zakar was appointed the temporary VC in January this year after Zaffar Mueen Nasar resigned citing “unavoidable circumstances”. It was reported that Nasar had resisted the government’s directions to transfer the land.

Orignally published by INP