CJP takes suo motu notice of Naqeebullah killing case

8

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on Friday of the extrajudicial killing of an alleged terrorist in Karachi.

The chief justice summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar, in a media talk on January 13, had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.

Later, it was revealed that the deceased ‘terrorists’ included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan. His family claimed he disappeared on January 3 from Sohrab Goth and was then killed in a fake encounter.

Following a hue and cry on social media and by relatives of the Waziristan native, an inquiry committee was formed under the chair of Counter Terrorism Department

Orignally published by INP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR