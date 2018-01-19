CJP takes suo motu notice of Naqeebullah killing case

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on Friday of the extrajudicial killing of an alleged terrorist in Karachi.

The chief justice summoned a report from the Sindh police chief in seven days.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar, in a media talk on January 13, had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.

Later, it was revealed that the deceased ‘terrorists’ included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan. His family claimed he disappeared on January 3 from Sohrab Goth and was then killed in a fake encounter.

Following a hue and cry on social media and by relatives of the Waziristan native, an inquiry committee was formed under the chair of Counter Terrorism Department

Orignally published by INP