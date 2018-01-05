CJP takes suo motu notice of Lahore hospitals situation

Our Correspondent

Lahore

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of conditions in government hospitals of Lahore.

Notices have been issued to all the Medical Superintends of 19 government hospitals of Lahore.

Medical Superintendents have been directed to appear in the court in person tomorrow at Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore along with detailed report as to availability of emergency machinery/equipments like ventilators, oxygen, incubators OTs facility, Angiography Machines, CT Scan, MRI and Ambulances.

They will also explain the position as to availability of life saving drugs and the medicines that are being provided to the patients of free of cost and the medicines which they have to purchase from outside.

Chief Justice has sought details about availability of required qualified doctors and nursing staff.

All the Medical Superintendents of the 19 government hospitals have been called to be present in-person along with referred detailed reports reflecting the positions of respective hospitals.

There has been much hue and cry among people complaining the non-availability of even life saving drugs and non-functional emergency equipments.