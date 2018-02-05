CJP takes suo motu notice of Islamabad’s F-8 public park encroachment

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took suo motu notice of illegal encroachment of Islamabad’s F-8 football ground by the members of legal fraternity.

The matter was previously making the rounds on social and print media.

Justice Saqib Nisar has also directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit a report on the matter within three days. As per the media reports, the land adjacent to the Sector F-8 lower courts has been encroached by the lawyers to built their chambers.

Earlier, the CDA authorities made a botched attempt to stop the members of legal fraternity from encroaching upon the playground, issuing them the eviction orders.

Islamabad

Land encroached by lawyers to build their chambers. However, the lawyers managed to secure a stay order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the notices.

At the last hearing at IHC, the bench rejected a plea seeking an extension in stay order but the authorities did not take action against the encroachers. The next hearing of the case is due on February 10.

Former Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) and DG IB Shaukat Javed had been at forefront of highlighting the issue on social media.

In a tweet message earlier, he asked: “Will Apex court take notice of Lawyers illegally occupying a playground of F8 Islamabad. They have even sublet the illegally occupied shops and offices. This is happening in the federal capital right under the nose of all three organs of Govt”.

Orignally published by NNI