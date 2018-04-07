CJP takes suo moto notice of Rs60 million corruption in railway

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took suo moto notice on Rs60 million corruption in railway.

The court has also summoned secretary railway and board members along with audit reports.

“Why not the Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique is called in the Supreme Court. The officers should appear in the next hearing and reveal the causes behind the losses occurred by Rs60 million corruption,” remarked the CJP.

“The Indian minister for railways Lalu Prashad was an illiterate person but made the department profitable. Today his theory is being taught in Harvard University,” said the CJP.

“In our country, tall claims of profitable railway have only been made in rallies while the real situation is just the opposite. This is not a kingdom where one can take whatever he wishes,” the CJP remarked.

Following the notice, Khawaja Saad Rafique tweeted that he is ready to brief the court over his five-year performance.

Orignally published by INP