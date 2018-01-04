CJP takes suo moto notice on conditions of Lahore hospitals

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken suo moto notice on conditions of Government Hospitals in Lahore.

In this regard notices have been issued to all the Medical Superintends of 19 Government Hospitals of Lahore. All the Medical Superintendents have been directed to appear in Court in person on Saturday at Supreme Court Branch Registry Lahore alongwith detailed report as to availability of emergency machinery/equipments i.e. ventilators, oxygen, incubators OTs facility, Angiography Machines, CT Scan, MRI, Ambulances, etc.

Reports are desired to also explain the position as to availability of life saving drugs and the medicines that are being provided to the patients of free of cost and the medicines which they have to purchase from outside.

The Chief Justice has further desired to have details as to availability of required qualified doctors and nursing staff. All the Medical Superintendents of the 19 Government Hospitals have been called to be present in-person alongwith referred detailed reports reflecting the positions of respective hospitals.

There has been much hue and cry from the public complaining the non-availability of even life saving drugs and non-functional emergency equipments.

Orignally published by NNI