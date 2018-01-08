CJP takes notice of provision of unsafe water in country’s prisons

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday has taken stern action against authorities for non-provision of potable water in the country’s prisons.

The chief justice has sought a report from the Inspector Generals of Prisons of all the four provinces in this regard.

Earlier, CJP Nisar had announced that the Supreme Court would focus on health and education issues in 2018.

He said access to healthcare came under the basic rights of citizens and he would take every step to improve the public facilities.

While hearing a suo motu case on supply of arsenic tainted water in Punjab on Saturday, the apex court expressed annoyance over failure of the provincial government to provide potable water to the people of the province.

The chief justice asked the Punjab chief secretary to explain where hefty amount earmarked for provision of potable water to people was being spent.

According to a report submitted by the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), water samples collected from the chamber of the chief justice were found to be contaminated.

He further observed that the people were being made to drink water contaminated with arsenic and other poisonous substances.

