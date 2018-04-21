CJP takes notice of WTO appointment of Shehbaz’s former secretary

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took on Saturday suo motu notice of the World Trade Organization appointment of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s former principal secretary Dr Syed Tauqir Shah.

Dr Tauqir Shah has been summoned to appear before the Supreme Court.

The top judge also ordered that record pertaining to the appointment of Tauqeer Shah as Pakistani’s Ambassador to World Trade Organization (WTO) should be submitted to the court.

During the court proceedings, Chief Justice Nisar asked Khawaja Salman Rafique, who serves as Punjab minister for specialised healthcare and medical education, as to why his face has turned pale over the suo motu notice.

“We are told that we are interfering, now let’s see how transparent this appointment was,” the CJP added.

Tauqir Shah was reportedly removed from the post of CM Punjab’s principal secretary after the Model Town incident. Soon after, the federal government had approved his appointed as WTO ambassador.

The decision was opposed by Federal Secretary for Trade Arbab Shahzad but the summary for appointment was still forwarded.

Sources suggest that an officer from commerce and trade group should have been given preference for the post as per trade laws and agreed, adding that a special concession was given and a Grade 20 officer was appointed instead of Grade 21 or Grade 22 officers.

Orignally published by INP