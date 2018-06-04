CJP takes notice of telefilm on Kasur’s Zainab

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took notice of a television film being made on the brutal incident of the rape and murder of eight-year old Zainab in Kasur.
The chief justice, who was heading a two-judge bench of the apex court at Lahore registry, took cognizance of the telefilm in the making on a request by the victim’s father.
Muhammad Amin Ansari pleaded with the top court to issue a restraining order against the making and airing of a film about his daughter.
Taking notice of the telefilm, the chief justice summoned a report from the federal as well as provincial government. Addressing the Advocate General of Punjab, he said such films should not be made.
The victim’s father had earlier served a legal notice on a private channel for making the film named ‘Zainab Ke Qaatil’ for causing his family distress and violating their fundamental rights. He had announced to sue the channel for making a movie about her daughter. Zainab, who went missing on January 4 from Kasur’s Kot Road area, was found raped, dead and buried in a trash heap in Kasur on Jan 9. The horrific incident triggered widespread outrage and protests across the country with people calling for public execution of the culprit.—INP
