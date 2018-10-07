CJP takes notice of Lahore lawyers ‘beating up’ police official

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took notice of the alleged assault on a police official in Lahore by lawyers.

The top judge issued notices to the Inspector General Punjab Muhammad Tahir to appear in the Supreme Court along with a report on the matter on Oct 13.

Notices were also issued to Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, and the president and general secretary of the Lahore District Bar Association (LDBA), according to an SC press release.

The alleged assault came to the notice of the CJP through reports that the SI had been beaten by some lawyers of the LDBA.

According to a report published by a national daily, the complainant, SI Samar Riaz Khan, in a first information report registered against advocates Saif Khokhar, Nabeel Haider, Mustafa Khokhar and 14 others last Thursday stated that a police officer deployed in the court of a judge had telephoned him to tell him the court had summoned him at 12pm.

When he reached the court at 1pm, the SI said he was attacked by the accused in the sessions court. The SI stated that they had thrashed and tortured him, and criminally intimidated him. He added that they lawyers had also torn off his uniform and kept him in illegal custody in a room. He alleged that the lawyers had also threatened his life if he took legal action against them, The Nation reported.

