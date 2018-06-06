CJP takes notice of Khadija assaulter’s acquittal by LHC

Zubair Qureshi

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of the acquittal of a young man Shah Hussain earlier convicted by a Sessions Court to five-year imprisonment for brutally attacking his class fellow, a law student Khadija Siddiqui with a knife. He had stabbed her 23 times.

Justice Nisar has directed the case’s record to be produced before the apex court’s Lahore registry on Sunday (June 10). The Chief Justice has taken notice after reports appearing in media that the boy accused of assaulting Khadija was acquitted reportedly because he was son of a lawyer and it was a general impression that a lawyer’s son could not be convicted.

The top judge notice comes a day after Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem of the LHC, through a short order, acquitted Shah Hussain of all charges after accepting his appeal against the five-year sentence handed to him by a Sessions Court. The verdict had shocked the nation and the entire civil society that had rallied behind the law student’s fight for justice after being stabbed 23 times.

Civil society activists, journalists, celebrities and political figures took to social media to express disappointment over Hussain’s acquittal.

It was in July, 2017 when a judicial magistrate sentenced Shah Hussain to seven-year imprisonment under Section 324 (attempted murder) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), two years under Section 337A(i) (causing injuries), five years under Section 337A(ii), one year under Section 337F(i), three years under Section 337F(ii) and five years under Section 337F(iv). However, a district and sessions court in March this year had commuted the rigorous imprisonment awarded by the trial court to Hussain by two years and set aside other minor penalties. It ruled that ocular account was fully corroborated by the medical evidence and motive had been proved and even confessed to by the convict.