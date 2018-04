SIALKOT: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took notice of the murder of journalist Zeeshan Butt in Sambrial tehsil of Sialkot and sought a report from Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) within 24 hours.

The CJP took the action after an application was filed by the Press Association of Pakistan.

Zeeshan Butt was killed few days ago in Sambrial area of Sialkot.

Orignally published by INP