CJP takes notice of Islamabad IG’s transfer

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took notice of the transfer of Inspector General of Islamabad Police Jan Muhammad.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Nisar was hearing a case when he took notice of the Islamabad IG’s transfer.

The chief justice directed the interior secretary and the attorney general to appear before the court and explain as to why the Islamabad IG was transferred.

“I have heard the transfer was done on some minister’s order. The interior secretary should inform us why he was transferred,” Justice Nisar remarked.

“We have also heard the IG was removed because he refused to obey orders of a minister’s son,” Justice Nisar added.

Further, the top judge said, “We cannot tolerate political meddling in police. Governance of law should be maintained and we will not let our institutions falter.”

On October 27, the Islamabad IG was transferred and ordered to report immediately to the Establishment Division until further orders.

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Mustafa Khokhar claimed that the police official was removed because he had refused to obey “illegal orders” of Federal Minister Azam Swati’s son.

PPP senator alleges Islamabad IG transferred for not picking up minister’s phone call

According to sources, the IG was transferred after he refused action in a complaint by Swati’s son.

Swati’s son filed an FIR at the Shehzad Town Police Station against several for allegedly letting their animals into the former’s fields. On being stopped, the suspects attacked the employees with axes and also snatched weapons from the security guards and held them, hostage, the FIR stated.

The government came under fire in August over a similar issue, when a police officer was transferred after he stopped Khawar Maneka, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife’s former husband, for overspeeding. The issue was eventually resolved after the Supreme Court took notice of the issue and Maneka apologised.

