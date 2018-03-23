CJP takes notice of grid station’s construction on public park in Lahore

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice on Friday of the Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) move to construct a grid station on a public park.

The Supreme Court has summoned the Water and Power Development Authority chairman and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general on Saturday (tomorrow).

A two-member bench, headed by the chief justice, will hear the case at the Lahore Registry.

The apex court has also summoned the provincial information secretary and senior member of the Board of Revenue.

On Thursday, Chief Justice Nisar had reprimanded LDA DG Zahid Akhtar Zaman for allowing a portion of a park to be uprooted for the construction of a road leading to former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence in the city and ordered the DG LDA to restore the park within 10 days.

The apex court had also issued directives to recover the cost of the park’s restoration from the senator.

Today, the district administration started work on digging up the road so the park area can be extended once more.

Orignally published by INP