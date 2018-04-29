CJP takes notice of ‘excessive salaries’ of PKLI employees

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday took suo motu notice of exorbitant salaries being doled out to employees of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

He has summoned details of doctors and other staffers serving at the medical facility and its budgetary allocations.

The chief justice directed the Punjab chief secretary to also submit details about the service structure of the PKLI employees.

He remarked that it has come to his knowledge that doctors have been appointed at the kidney and liver transplant facility on the salaries as excessive as Rs1.5 million.

To a query, the chief secretary informed that Dr Saeed Akhtar is the head of the institute and has gone to Saudi Arabia for performing Ummarah.

Justice Nisar took notice of the matter during hearing of a number of cases at the apex court’s Lahore registry.

Orignally published by INP