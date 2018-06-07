CJP takes notice of assault on journalist

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday took notice of the assault on senior journalist Asad Kharral and directed inspector general Punjab to submit a report on the incident in 24 hours.

Senior journalist and television anchorperson Asad Kharal was reportedly attacked by ‘masked men’ near Allama Iqbal International Airport in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Senior journalist and anchorperson Asad Kharal assaulted in Lahore. Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantonment, Lahore Bilal Zafar said: “We have received a complaint of an incident claiming Kharal was tortured by unidentified men.” he said.

The anchorperson was on his way home from the airport when his vehicle was intercepted. He was taken out from the car and assaulted.

Kharal was then moved to Lahore Services Hospital for medical treatment. Some news reports claimed that Kharal, who had been highly critical of the previous government, was attacked allegedly by men affiliated with the former ruling party. However, Kharal is yet to accuse anyone of the attack.

Caretaker Law and Information Minister Syed Ali Zafar condemned the attack on the senior journalist. In a statement, he said freedom of expression is a basic constitutional right, and its protection is a constitutional responsibility.