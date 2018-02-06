CJP takes notice of encroachment in F-8 playground by black coats

Zubair Qureshi

Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday took suo motu notice of the alleged encroachment of a playground by lawyers and issued notices to the parties in this regard. The plot is adjacent to the courts of F-8/4 and of late a tug-of-war has been witnessed between the CDA and the lawyers’ community over removal of illegally constructed lawyers’ chambers on a plot allocated for a playground. Later, CDA backed out seeing persistence of the lawyers community and after finding it hard to convince them that the plot was meant to be a sports ground for the youth of the locality.

According to a notification issued to media, the Chief Justice took notice of the encroachment after it was reported by print media and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman to submit a report over the matter within three days.

Pakistan Observer had highlighted the matter of encroachment by none other than the lawyers who are regarded custodians of laws.

Some members (not all) of the Islamabad District Bar Association have been constructing their chambers on the vacant plot meant for playground and residents of the area, their representatives and civil society. The plot, said a mother, a resident of the sector while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Monday, is allocated for sports and sporting events and who can better know the importance of sports than the lawyers. The Multipurpose Sports Ground which is adjacent to Sector F-8 Kutcheri was encroached by a small number of lawyers to build their chambers. However they enjoyed support of their association. It is now being used for illegal parking and construction of chambers by the lawyers. One can see bricks and stones in the plot as the lawyers’ community carries on the work without any thought or fear of the civic authorities.

A trader of the F-8 Markaz a day earlier while talking to this scribe had said the only way left before them was to highlight the issue through press and media as much as possible that it could catch attention of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. Our Chief Justice has been taking suo motu on a number of public interest cases and the case of a football ground adjacent to the courts in F-8/4 merits featuring in his list of such cases, he had said. He also added that if Chief Justice took up the case it would also give the judiciary a good name that it didn’t spare its own fraternity when they were found doing something illegal and unauthorized.