CJP should take suo mot notice If ECP fails to check horse trading in Senate polls: JI

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that if the Election Commission fails to check horse trading in the Senate elections, the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take suo mot notice of the mater.

Talking to the media outside the parliament on Monday, he said that some political parties had fielded more candidates for the Senate than the number of their assembly members. This showed that wanted to secure more seats through horse trading. However, he said, that the election to the Upper house on the basis of wealth would tantamount to the demise of the Senate.

Sirajul Haq said that those elected to the Senate through rigging on the basis of wealth would not frame law for the poor masses. Instead, they would always pursue their personal ends such as protocol, business, contracts, license and the like.

He said that such an election would also be a no confidence in the Election Commission and would prove that the PEC was unable to hold fair, free and transparent elections even in 2018.

The JI chief said that the use of wealth before the Senate elections was also a form of rigging and added that such politics would shake the masses confidence. He said that all the parties should join hands to use of wealth in the Senate elections.

He said that the election should be open and there was to be kept secret. He said if the election of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister could be conducted openly there should be no harm in holding the Senate election in the same manner.

Sirajul Haq said that Chief Justice Saqib Nisar could write his name in history by wiping out corruption from the country’s elections. He also appreciated the suo moto notices taken by the CJP on the issues of drinking water, hospitals and fake police encounters.

Orignally published by INP