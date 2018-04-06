CJP summons PIA MD along with 10-year audit report

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has summoned the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director along with an audit report of the national flag carrier.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court on Friday, the chief justice has summoned the PIA chief in person on April 12.

The PIA managing director has been directed to bring with him a 10-year audit report of the airlines as well as the account statement of the last decade.

The loss-making national airline has accumulated vast debt over several years owing to official mismanagement.

The present government earlier attempted to privatise part of the airline, including its management, but the plans were put on the backburner after opposition from other political parties and the airline’s staff.

Orignally published by INP