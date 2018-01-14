CJP summons Karachi mayor over water, milk issues

KARACHI : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Sunday summoned Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar over issues regarding water and substandard milk in the city.

The Chief Justice conducted the hearing at Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, and reprimanded Managing Director (MD) Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that reports are not enough, the court needs their implementations. Former Justice Amir Hani Muslim has been appointed the head of water commission.

While hearing the issues of subnormal milk, the CJP directed that companies should differentiate between milk and tea-whiteners by mentioning them clearly on the packing.

A deadline of four weeks has been given to the milk manufacturing companies.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and drug inspectors to check the sale of hormonal injections used to induce dairy cows and buffaloes to produce more milk. Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, a three-judge bench of the apex court gave this order while hearing a case pertaining to sale of substandard milk in the city.

At the outset of the hearing, Nazir, an official of the court, informed that a number of raids were carried out in the city to confiscate hormone injections used to enhance milk production in buffaloes and cows. He said 39 packets of hormonal injections were seized from medical stores in different parts of city.

The chief justice directed the provincial health secretary to assign drug inspectors to carry out raids in the metropolis to seize such hormonal injections used by dairy farmers to spur milk in cow and buffaloes.

On Saturday, the CJP ordered laboratory test of all brands of packaged milk for detection of adulteration. He expressed extreme displeasure over Sindh government’s inaction in making certain policies to prevent supply of substandard packaged milk. “The province has no food authority to check quality of milk and eatables,” CJP Nisar noted while pointing out Sindh government’s apathy to address health-related issues.

On which, Advocate General Sindh responded that legislation to establish a body to check food quality is in the pipeline. “So the supply of substandard milk to residents will continue until legislation is carried out,” the chief justice quipped. He also expressed annoyance over the authorities concerned for failing to submit a detailed report on the use of hormone injections to increase milk production. “The injections administered to cows are resulting in breast cancer and other hormonal problems in women,” he remarked.

MD Karachi Water & Sewerage Board Hashim Raza Zaidi faced the bench’s ire for the water shortage and its failure to control tanker mafia. Why the city is facing shortage and what are the plans to overcome this, asked CJ Saqib Nisar.

The official informed the court that tankers provide water to slum areas as the KW&SB has no supply lines there.

The CJP observed that water tankers have become a mafia and billions of rupees are minted through this but the court will not let this go on unhindered.

Orignally published by NNI