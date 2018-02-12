CJP spokesman denies minister’s remarks

Lahore

The spokesman for the Chief Justice of Pakistan has denied the statement from the Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah saying that the chief justice had expressed desire for PML-N government after next general elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman for the apex court rebuffed the statement from the Punjab law minister and termed it baseless and said that the chief justice had not uttered such words nor expressed any hope for PML-N government in next elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that while talking to media after attending SC hearing in clean water case, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Chief Minister Punjab appeared before the court in respect of the judiciary.

“We respect the courts in legal and constitutional affairs,” he said.

He said that the chief justice of Pakistan applauded the performance of the Punjab government and the provincial government would also ensure to properly handle the issue of clean water.

Responding to a query regarding he CJP remarks that the Shahbaz Sharif could be the next prime minister, Rana Sanaullah said that the next prime minister would be chosen by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif not the chief justice.