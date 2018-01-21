CJP seeks report on law colleges reforms within seven days

LAHORE : Raising concerns about deteriorating education standard, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday ordered formation of a committee to supervise and look into education quality at private law colleges

The CJP passed these directives while hearing a suo moto notice at Supreme Court Lahore Registry on poor standards of legal education at private law colleges.

Seeking report on education quality and unregistered law colleges, he also directed the committee to submit its report on the matter in six weeks.

Referring to an advertisement poster making rounds on social media, the CJP said he had come across a picture offering BA degree in one day. “Such standard of education will not be allowed to continue in the country,” he remarked.

Public varsities barred from granting affiliation to private law colleges

On Saturday, the CJP had barred all public universities of the country from granting affiliation to new private law colleges.

Expressing displeasure over low-quality law education, Justice Nisar said the law education quality has been comprised and an LLB degree (law graduate degree) has become accessible to ‘milk’ and ‘paan’ vendors in the country.

The universities have introduced such an educational system that could entitle anyone to a university-level degree, the CJP noted.

On the occasion, he also constituted a committee under chairmanship of senior lawyer Hamid Khan to promote the quality of the legal education and propose reforms.

Moreover, he said the committee under Hamid Khan would supervise the reforms in education pertaining to the law.

The CJP also ordered the vice-chancellors of public law universities to submit an affidavit and restrained the Lahore High Court (LHC) from conducting a hearing into the cases pertaining to law colleges.

Orignally published by NNI