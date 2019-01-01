CJP seeks govt’s response

Irregularities in quake fund

Islamabad

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction on measures being taken by the federal government in rehabilitation of the survivors of the devastating earthquake of 2005.

Reportedly, in a suo motu notice of an alleged embezzlement of over $5 billion, the irked CJP has sought a response from the government within 10 days while remarking how was the money spent on other projects including the Multan Metro and the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).—INP

