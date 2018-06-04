CJP seeks explanation from Shahbaz about CEOs’ high salaries

56 Punjab public-sector companies case

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif appeared before the apex court’s Lahore registry after being summoned by the Supreme Court for clarification with regard to appointment of government officers on high salaries, .

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday resumed hearing of a suo motu case pertaining to high salary structure of government officers and alleged corruption in 56 public-sector companies in Punjab. The court summoned Shahbaz Sharif and he appeared within hour after the orders of the court.

During the hearing earlier, Advocate General Punjab told the apex court that Shahbaz Sharif did not have any role in the companies. To this, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that no activity had taken place [in Punjab] without Shahbaz’s consent.

During hearing when the honorable court asked to explain how government officials were “hired on such high salaries”, Shahbaz told the bench that it was not the first time such companies had been formed; in fact, such companies had existed before as well. He requested the court to allow him to submit his response in the case.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar questioned under which law were the officers were receiving salaries in millions.”What promise to the public have you fulfilled?” CJP inquired. To this, Shahbaz responded that he had saved the [national exchequer] Rs160 billion. If there was a penny less than this amount, then he may be punished as deemed fit, he argued. The court also ordered National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to estimate the wealth of chief executive officers of six companies. “Please investigate how much property these officials own, so that nation’s money can be returned to it,” Chief Justice asserted.

On April 28, the Supreme Court had ordered the heads of 56 public companies, which are being investigated in a corruption probe, to draw salaries as per their pay scales. He had remarked that the heads of the companies must draw salaries as per their respective civil servant roles, adding that the heads should return the amount which was more than their original pay scale.