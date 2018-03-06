CJP says court will not interfere in investigations

Naqeebullah murder case

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday assured police that the Supreme Court does not wish to take charge of the hunt for former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar, who has been on the lam ever since he was accused of involvement in the extrajudicial killing of aspiring model Naseemullah (aka Naqeebullah) Mehsud.

Justice Nisar made the assurance while hearing the case regarding Naqeebullah’ extrajudicial killing in what Anwar had claimed was a ‘police encounter’.

The CJP, however, ordered Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, the Federal Investigation Agency and other law enforcement agencies to submit their reports on the matter within the week.

The Supreme Court also ordered the Frontier Corps to submit a report of their findings or else “the relevant officer from the department will be held responsible”.

“We will review the reports once they are submitted,” he said.

During the hearing, Justice Nisar asked Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khawaja if there were any developments in Anwar’s arrest, to which IG Khawaja responded saying that while police had arrested a deputy superintendent of police involved in Naqeebullah’s murder, but Anwar was still at large.

“We allowed you to seek assistance from law enforcement agencies and yet the suspect (Anwar) has not been arrested,” the CJP observed. “Only you can tell us why. Did you seek assistance from other agencies?”

The IGP responded in the affirmative but said the assistance had been insufficient.