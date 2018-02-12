CJP Saqib Nisar visits late Asma Jahangir’s Lahore residence

LAHORE : Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar Sunday arrived at residence of former president of Supreme Court (SC) bar council and human rights lawyers Asma Jahangir to extend his condolences to the grieving family over her demise.

Asma Jahangir passed away earlier today in a Lahore hospital at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest. CJP Nisar met with bereaved daughter of late Jahangir and offered his condolences. CJP Saqib Nisar meets bereaved daughter of Asma Jahangir at the Lahore residence

Friends and family gather, mourn the death of Asma Jahangir at her Lahore residence after the news of her cardiac arrest was reported Sunday.

The lawyer who is revered in sections of Pakistani society as the only bravest woman of her caliber who stood strong against alleged wrongdoings on state institutions part, leaders and political parties.

Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed sorrow over the demise among notable political personalities including president of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif.

Foreign minister Khawaja Asif, Senator Sherry Rehman and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are also among those who expressed grief and extended condolences.

French government had conferred the highest civilian honour on Asma Jahangir in 2014 and she was awarded the Swedish alternative to Nobel Prize for her struggle to defend people s rights.

